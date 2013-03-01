BRIEF-AIG CEO Peter Hancock to resign
* Peter D. Hancock, president and chief executive officer, has informed board of directors of his intention to resign
HONG KONG, March 1 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will buy 3 Boeing 747-8 freighters, the company said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.
The airline also said it was canceling an existing order with Boeing Co for eight 777-200F freighter aircraft.
Click for announcement:
* Peter D. Hancock, president and chief executive officer, has informed board of directors of his intention to resign
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results