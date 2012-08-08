HONG KONG Aug 8 Cathay Pacific Airways , the world's largest air freight carrier, posted on Wednesday a hefty first-half net loss as global economic uncertainty sapped demand.

Hong Kong's dominant carrier posted a net loss of HK$935 million ($120.6 million) for the six months ended June as the global airline industry grappled with stubbornly high jet fuel prices, falling passenger yields and lower freight volume.

The earnings lagged an average forecast of a HK$122.5 million profit from six analysts polled by Reuters and compared with a profit of HK$2.81 billion ($359.9 million) for the same period last year.

Cathay warned in May that its first-half results may be disappointing and said it would reduce both passenger and cargo capacity and deploy more fuel-efficient aircraft to replace retiring older Boeing 747-400s to defend its bottom line. ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Gallagher)