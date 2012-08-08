* Cathay Pacific H1 net loss HK$935 million, lags forecasts
* Earnings hit by high costs, slowdown in cargo, premium
demand
* Stock down 2.6 pct this year vs Hang Seng's 8.8 pct gain
HONG KONG, Aug 8 Cathay Pacific Airways
, the world's largest air freight carrier, posted its
worst first-half loss since 2003, weighed down by high fuel and
maintenance costs, fewer premium passengers and weak cargo
demand.
The global airline industry is grappling with economic
uncertainty in Europe and the United States that has weighed on
passenger and cargo traffic, and hurt some of the big players
such as Cathay's regional rival Singapore Airlines.
"Demand for cargo shipments from our two main markets, Hong
Kong and Shanghai, remained weak for most of the first half of
2012. The situation was exacerbated by strong competition.
Demand was particularly weak on routes to Europe," the company
said in a statement.
It said it expected the cargo market to improve, but did not
provide a time frame.
Industry executives and economic analysts generally see
airline cargo traffic as a leading indicator of the airline
business as a whole, as well as an overall reflection of global
trade.
Cathay, which also competes with Australia's Qantas Airways
, reported a net loss of HK$935 million ($120.6
million)for the six months ended in June, underlining how
sagging demand and high oil prices are taking their toll on the
industry.
The loss was Cathay's worst for a first-half period since
the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome hit the city
in 2003, when it posted a first-half loss of HK$1.24 billion.
"It's worse than expected and the market probably will take
it negatively," said Tim Bacchus, an analyst with CCB
International Securities.
The earnings lagged an average forecast of a HK$122.5
million profit from six analysts polled by Reuters and compared
with a profit of HK$2.81 billion ($359.9 million) for the same
period a year earlier.
FUEL, MAINTENANCE COSTS
Fuel costs rose 6.5 percent from a year earlier and
accounted for about 42 percent of the carrier's total operating
costs. Aircraft maintenance expenses rose 23 percent.
Cathay said premium class yields remained under pressure in
the first half and it highlighted a drop in demand for corporate
travel from Hong Kong.
Cathay, which has a market value of $6.6 billion, flagged
disappointing interim earnings in May amid high jet fuel prices,
weak cargo demand and increasing competition.
Singapore Airlines, the world's No. 2 carrier by market
value, said in July it swung to a profit in the second quarter
but warned that earnings at its cargo and passenger units
remained under pressure.
Cathay's cargo unit, which accounted for 24 percent of
revenue, shipped 10 percent less freight in the first six months
of the year due to weak demand in its key markets, including
Hong Kong and China, as a global economic slowdown cut consumer
demand for electronics and other manufactured goods from Asia.
The outlook for exports in China, the world's second-largest
economy, remains shaky with Europe gripped by recession and
economic recovery remaining patchy in the United States,
analysts said.
Passenger traffic at Cathay, which is 45 percent-held by
Swire Pacific Ltd and about 30 percent-owned by Air
China Ltd , rose 8.6 percent in the first
half, although the company remained under pressure from
competition from Middle Eastern carriers and budget carriers.
Cathay Pacific's shares have dropped 2.6 percent this year
after losing nearly two-fifths of their value in 2011.
They have underperformed the blue-chip Hang Seng Index
, which has risen 8.8 percent so far this year.
($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)
