HONG KONG, July 16 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday that its June freight traffic fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier, hurt by continued weakness in the air cargo market, but passenger numbers grew on strong demand ahead of the peak summer season. Combined data for Cathay and unit Dragonair:

Yr/Yr Yr/Yr

growth growth

June (pct) Jan-Jun (pct) Cargo and mail (tonnes) 127,698 -5.4 753,901 -9.8 Cargo/mail load factor (pct) 65.7 -1.3ppt 64.3 -4.1ppt Passengers carried (mln) 2.41 +6.4 14.31 +8.6 Passenger load factor (pct) 82.9 +1.4ppt 80.1 +0.8ppt

(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)