HONG KONG, March 12 Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday that February freight traffic rose 0.8 percent, while growth in passenger numbers fell short of capacity growth. Combined data for Cathay and unit Dragonair:

Feb pct Change Jan-Feb Pct change

yr/yr Jan-Feb Cargo and mail tonnes 117,880 +0.8 234,130 -10.4 Cargo/mail load factor 65.8 pct -1.8 62.7 pct -5.0 Passengers carried (mln) 2.12 +4.0 4.63 +8.1 Passenger load factor 74.5 pct -2.8 78.4 pct -1.0

"On the surface the February cargo figures look reasonably okay, but comparisons with 2011 are distorted by the Chinese New Year effect," said General Manager for Cargo Sales and Marketing James Woodrow.

The Lunar New Year holiday fell in late January this year but in early February in 2011.

"Our key markets remained soft, with weak demand to Europe in particular out of Hong Kong and Shanghai," he said. "At the end of February, demand out of Hong Kong and mainland China did improve due to large project shipments."

"The February figures highlight the fact that growth in passenger volume is struggling to keep pace with the increase in capacity, while the decline in yield is becoming more apparent on all routes in economy class," said General Manager for Revenue Management James Tong. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)