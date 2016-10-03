LONDON Oct 3 Private equity group Baring Asia said on Monday it had bought Cath Kidston, the British fashion and homewares brand known for its floral prints, for an undisclosed sum, the two firms said on Monday.

Baring, one of the largest private equity firms in Asia, takes over from TA Associates which bought Cath Kidston in 2010 for about 100 million pounds and expanded it globally. It is now in 19 countries and focusing on further expansion in Asia.

The label, seen as quintessentially British, began as a small shop in the upmarket area of Holland Park in London where its founder sold homewares and clothing made from vintage fabrics.

Baring manages about 10 billion dollars in assets and has stakes in 35 companies focused on Asia. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Kate Holton)