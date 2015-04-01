MUMBAI, April 1 Indian private sector lender
Catholic Syrian Bank has filed for an initial public offering to
raise up to 4 billion rupees ($64.2 million), in what would be
the first listing by a local bank in more than four years.
The lender is considering selling anchor investors up to
12.5 million shares for up to 1.5 billion rupees ahead of the
IPO, it said in the filing.
It will use the proceeds from the IPO to strengthen its core
capital base and meet future capital requirements. ICICI
Securities Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd are the
managers for the share sale.
Another Indian lender, RBL Bank, is also preparing for an
IPO.
($1 = 62.3150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)