Oct 26 Catholic Health Initiatives on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of Series 2012 taxable bonds in three-parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CATHOLIC HEALTH TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 1.6 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.971 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.606 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 80 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.95 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.734 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.981 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.35 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.787 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 4.363 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 140 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS with sinking fund in 9, 28 and 29 years at $250 million each