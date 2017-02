Oct 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut the long-term and underlying (SPUR) ratings of Catholic Health Initiatives, Colo. to 'AA-' from 'AA'. S&P said it cut the ratings because the addition of new $1.5 billion series 2012 taxable bonds meant the overall financial profile was "no longer commensurate with the 'AA' rating." In addition, S&P maintained its 'A-1+', 'A-1', and 'NR' short-term components of Catholic Health Initiatives.