HONG KONG Nov 22 CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Ltd, a unit of state-owned China Aviation Industry Corp (AVIC), said it would buy stakes in electronics, trading, logistics, and retail firms from its parent for an aggregate 8.3 billion yuan ($1.31 billion).

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday, the Hong Kong-listed liquid crystal display and printed circuit board maker said it would settle the acquisitions by issuing perpetual subordinated convertible securities with a conversion price of 3.56 yuan.

CATIC Shenzhen said the deal included its purchase of a 39.52 percent stake in Rainbow Department Store Co Ltd for 6.33 billion yuan.

It will also buy all of China National Aero-Technology Corporation Shanghai Ltd, a 50 percent stake in AVIC Lutong Co Ltd, 90 percent of Guizhou CATIC Resources Co Ltd and all of AVIC-INTL Project Engineering Company for a total 1.31 billion yuan.

The deal also includes a 55.91 percent interest in Chengdu Ya Guang Electronic Co Ltd and 51 percent interest in Shenzhen AVIC Bi Te Communication Technology Co Ltd for 637.92 million yuan.

For statement click here

($1 = 6.3600 yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)