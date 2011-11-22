HONG KONG Nov 22 CATIC Shenzhen Holdings
Ltd, a unit of state-owned China Aviation Industry
Corp (AVIC), said it would buy stakes in electronics, trading,
logistics, and retail firms from its parent for an aggregate 8.3
billion yuan ($1.31 billion).
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday, the Hong
Kong-listed liquid crystal display and printed circuit board
maker said it would settle the acquisitions by issuing perpetual
subordinated convertible securities with a conversion price of
3.56 yuan.
CATIC Shenzhen said the deal included its purchase of a
39.52 percent stake in Rainbow Department Store Co Ltd
for 6.33 billion yuan.
It will also buy all of China National Aero-Technology
Corporation Shanghai Ltd, a 50 percent stake in AVIC Lutong Co
Ltd, 90 percent of Guizhou CATIC Resources Co Ltd and all of
AVIC-INTL Project Engineering Company for a total 1.31 billion
yuan.
The deal also includes a 55.91 percent interest in Chengdu
Ya Guang Electronic Co Ltd and 51 percent interest in Shenzhen
AVIC Bi Te Communication Technology Co Ltd for 637.92 million
yuan.
($1 = 6.3600 yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)