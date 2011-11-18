(Adds detail, background)
* China Re to provide capital for Catlin-managed syndicate
* First time a Chinese company has directly invested in
Lloyd's syndicate
* Deal will help Catlin increase understanding of Chinese
market
LONDON, Nov 18 Catlin has formed
an alliance with China Reinsurance Corporation that will inject
Chinese funds into the Lloyd's of London market and
line the British insurer up to access opportunities in Asia.
Catlin, which operates one of the biggest underwriting
syndicates at Lloyd's whose origins date back to a 1688 coffee
house where merchants met to insure ships, said it would form a
new entity called "Syndicate 2088."
China Re will provide the capital for the venture, while
Catlin will manage it. The establishment of Syndicate 2088 will
also mark the first time that a Chinese-based company has
directly invested in a Lloyd's of London syndicate, Catlin said.
"This alliance will create a new Lloyd's special purpose
syndicate, which will provide reinsurance support that will
allow Catlin to take greater advantage of emerging improvements
in many business classes without the need to increase capital,"
Catlin Chief Executive Stephen Catlin said in a statement.
"More importantly, I believe that the group's partnership
with China Re will lead to our increased understanding of the
Chinese marketplace, which will produce significant advantages
for Catlin in the years ahead," he added.
Earlier this week, Catlin said that a wave of natural
disasters this year, including an earthquake and tsunami in
Japan, had resulted in $670 million losses so far.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Paul Hoskins)