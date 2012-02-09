* FY pretax profit $71 mln vs $17.2 mln consensus

* Shares up 3.5 pct

* CEO says no interest in M&A (Adds CEO comment, analyst consensus and reaction, updates shares)

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, Feb 9 Insurer Catlin, operator of the biggest syndicate at Lloyd's of London, reported an 82 percent drop in its 2011 profit, still ahead of market expectations, after absorbing nearly $1 billion in catastrophe-related claims.

Pretax profit for the year was $71 million, Bermuda-based Catlin said in a statement on Thursday, down from $406 million in 2010, but well ahead of the $17.2 million pencilled in by analysts in a company poll.

The better-than-expected result partly reflected Catlin's reinsurance protection programme, which reduced the final impact of $961 million in catastrophe claims to just $678 million.

Catlin shares were 3.5 percent higher by 1005 GMT, making it the fourth-biggest riser in the FTSE 250, which was up 0.2 percent.

"In a year of substantial industry losses, we feel this is a commendable result," Oriel Securities analyst Marcus Barnard wrote in a note.

SHOCKS

Analysts expect many of Catlin's peers to report a loss for the year, the industry's second-costliest for natural disasters after catastrophes including Japan's Tohoku earthquake generated claims in excess of $100 billion.

Catlin said it had raised its prices by 5 percent on average as customers renewed their policies in January, in a sign that last year's losses were helping to reverse a four-year decline in rates blamed on stiff competition.

"It's not a life-changing event at the moment, but it's going in the right direction and I think there's a momentum building up which will increase during the next 12 months," Chief Executive Stephen Catlin told Reuters in an interview.

Insurance prices typically increase after the industry sustains big losses as less well-funded players retrench, freeing those still in the market to charge more.

Most analysts reckon any big increases in insurance prices this year will be limited to catastrophe-related business, with the rest of the market rising only moderately.

Reinsurer Scor on Thursday said it was able to raise its January renewal prices by 2.2 percent on average, while Lloyd's of London insurers Amlin and Beazley this week reported increases of 4 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Stephen Catlin also said his company, which in 2006 bought rival Wellington for 600 million pounds ($949 million), had no intention of taking part in a round of mergers and acquisitions currently under way at Lloyd's.

"There's no interest from out point of view in acquiring in Lloyd's of London, and in terms of our international strategy, it's one of essentially organic growth," he said.

"A lot of the assets we've seen over the last two years have been overpriced, so we've had no interest whatsoever."

Lloyd's insurers are seen as ripe for consolidation because weak insurance prices have weighed on their shares, opening up potentially attractive takeover opportunities.

Beazley has made a takeover approach for smaller rival Hardy , while Chaucer accepted a 292 million pound offer from Hanover Insurance last year. ($1 = 0.6322 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jodie Ginsberg)