LONDON Feb 8 Catlin, operator of the
biggest insurance syndicate at Lloyd's of London [LOL.UL}, on
Friday said its annual profit rose almost fivefold thanks to
lower natural catastrophe claims.
Bermuda-based Catlin made a pretax profit of $339 million
last year, up from $71 million in 2011, when insurers worldwide
were hit by near-record claims due to a spate of natural
disasters including Japan's Tohoku earthquake.
However, Catlin said it now expects a financial hit of $225
million from Superstorm Sandy, up from its initial estimate of
$200 million.
It also said the shipwreck of the Costa Concordia cruise
liner in January 2012 had cost it $51 million, compared with an
earlier estimate of $35 million.
Catlin is paying a 2012 dividend of 29.5 pence per share, an
increase of 5.4 percent.