May 10 Bermuda-based insurer Catlin Group Ltd reported a 12 percent rise in gross premiums written in the first quarter, helped by strong growth in its property and casualty businesses.

Catlin's casualty business was boosted by growth in U.S. and international hubs as well as rate increases for marine liability, while property gross premiums written rose due to a strong international property business and selected rate increases following superstorm Sandy.

Gross premiums written increased to $1.84 billion from $1.64 billion a year earlier.

"Premium rates have continued to rise in most classes of business, with the notable exception of the airline account," Chief Executive Stephen Catlin said.

The company incurred no catastrophe losses in the quarter.

Catlin shares closed at 536.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have risen about 28 percent in the past year.