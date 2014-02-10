By Abhirup Roy
Feb 10 Bermuda-based insurer Catlin Group Ltd
reported a 27 percent rise in full-year profit as it
wrote more premiums and paid out less in disaster claims, and
said it was optimistic amid industry warnings of a difficult
2014.
"Overall we are still expecting top-line growth of between 5
percent and 10 percent in 2014," Group Chief Operating Officer
Paul Jardine told Reuters.
Low catastrophe losses and increased competition in the
reinsurance industry have put rates under pressure, analysts at
Espirito Santo said last month, noting that property catastrophe
rates fell 11 percent in January renewals.
However, Catlin, the operator of the biggest syndicate in
the Lloyd's of London insurance market, said it was seeing good
underwriting margins across the majority of its business.
Catlin's shares rose as much as 4 percent in early trading
on Monday.
The company's profit before tax rose to $432 million in the
year ended Dec. 31 from $339 million a year earlier. At least
two analysts had expected $390 million.
"This is solely down to stronger-than-expected investment
returns that came in at $135 million versus our expectations for
$87 million," Peel Hunt analyst Mark Williamson said in a note
to clients.
The company's first-half profit had fallen by more than a
third, hit by a steep drop in the value of its fixed-income
portfolio due to higher interest rates.
Catlin's gross premiums written rose 7 percent in the full
year. It reported net underwriting contribution of about $1
billion, driven by an increase in business from underwriting
hubs outside the London market.
Net underwriting contribution from non-London hubs rose 83
percent at $480 million. ()
Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement
premiums, fell to $156 million in 2013 from $225 million a year
earlier.
Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, had
said in January that natural catastrophes globally claimed fewer
lives and cost less damage in 2013 than on average over the past
decade.
Total investment returns at Catlin fell 22 percent to $135
million - a smaller fall than the company had anticipated.
The insurer raised its annual dividend to 49.8 cents per
share from 46 cents per share.
Shares in Catlin were trading up 2.7 percent at 554.9 pence
at 1217 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.