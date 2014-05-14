May 14 Catlin Group Ltd, operator of the
biggest syndicate in the Lloyd's of London insurance market,
said first-quarter gross premiums written rose 9 percent, helped
in part by continued growth of its reinsurance business at
Catlin Re Switzerland and new business wins for energy and
marine products in Asia Pacific.
The Bermuda-based company, whose insurances range from
property and aviation to energy and kidnapping, said although it
incurred no catastrophe losses during the quarter, its books
reflect one single-risk loss relating to the disappearance of
Malaysian Airlines flight MH370.
Gross premiums written rose to $2.01 billion in the first
quarter ended March 31, from $1.84 billion a year earlier,
Catlin said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing
by Sunil Nair)