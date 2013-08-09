Aug 9 Bermuda-based insurer Catlin Group
reported a 37 percent drop in first-half profit as higher
interest rates in May and June hurt the value of its
fixed-income portfolio.
Catlin, the operator of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd's
of London insurance market, reported a pretax profit of $145
million, down from $231 million, a year earlier.
Net investment return in the first half fell to $9 million
from $83 million a year earlier.
Net underwriting contribution was $441 million, in line with
a year earlier, despite $99 million in net catastrophe losses.
Shares in the company were down 1.5 percent at 0702 GMT on
the London Stock Exchange on Friday.