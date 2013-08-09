* H1 pretax profit falls 37 pct to $145 million

* H1 net investment return $9 million vs $83 million last year

* H1 gross premiums written rises 10 pct

* H1 net catastrophe losses $99 mln

By Abhishek Takle

Aug 9 Bermuda-based insurer Catlin Group's profit dropped by more than a third in the first-half as higher interest rates hurt the value of its fixed-income portfolio, taking the shine off an otherwise solid underwriting performance.

Catlin, the operator of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, reported a pretax profit of $145 million, down from $231 million, a year earlier.

Net investment return in the first half fell to $9 million from $83 million a year earlier.

"And that's really the difference between this year and last year in terms of pretax profit, is entirely due to what, I suppose, you could typify as temporary accounting-type losses," chief operating officer Paul Jardine said.

"We hold those securities to maturity and we will get those losses reversed in future periods."

Gross premiums written rose 10 percent in the six months to June 30, with the company reporting a net underwriting contribution of $441 million.

This was in line with a year earlier despite catastrophe losses of $99 million incurred as a result of floods in Calgary, Alberta, floods in Central Europe and tornadoes in Oklahoma.

The company reported no catastrophe losses in the first half last year.

"Underwriting performance was once again solid too, in line with us and with company collected consensus," Barclays analyst Andy Broadfield said in a note.

"However, these solid set of results were impaired by mark to market losses from fixed income instruments, which more than offset the regular investment income," the analyst said.

Shares in the FTSE-250 company were down 1.4 percent at 482.8 pence at 0803 GMT on Friday. They have gained 10 percent over the past year.