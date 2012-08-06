(Corrects final paragraph to show stock up 8.5 percent since
start of year, not 81.5 percent)
LONDON Aug 6 Bermuda-based insurer Catlin
swung back to profit in the first six months of 2012,
helped by a sharp drop in natural catastrophe-related claims
relative to last year.
Catlin, operator of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd's of
London market, made a pretax profit of $231 million in
the six months to June 30, compared with a loss of $201 million
a year earlier, it said on Monday.
Analysts had expected a profit of $212 million, according to
the average of 10 estimates collected by the company.
Catlin said the improvement reflected a lack of catastrophe
claims during the first half, in contrast with the same period
in 2011, when it absorbed a net $534 million loss as a result of
natural disasters including Japan's Tohoku earthquake.
The company is "in a solid position to take advantage of
opportunities as they arise in the second half of the year,"
Chief Executive and founder Stephen Catlin said in a statement.
London-listed Catlin is paying a dividend of 9.5 pence per
share, an increase of 5 percent.
Catlin shares closed at 432 pence on Friday, valuing the
company at about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.50 billion). The stock
has risen 8.5 percent since the start of the year, lagging a 16
percent increase in the FTSE non-life insurance index
.
($1 = 0.6411 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Sinead Cruise)