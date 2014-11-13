UPDATE 2-BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking
* BNP aims to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
Nov 13 Catlin Group Ltd
* Net premiums earned $3,080,000, 000 nine months ended Sept
* Investments and cash $9,452,000,000 nine months ended 30 Sept
* Gross premiums written increased among all product groups during the period
* Group incurred two catastrophe losses and three large single-risk losses during third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BNP aims to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
March 20 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, plans to buy more such assets, in a market which its chief executive said was worth about 300 billion pounds ($372.3 billion).
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study