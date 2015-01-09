(Corrects paragraph 1 to say "Dublin-based" instead of
"Bermuda-based")
Jan 9 XL Group Plc will buy underwriter
Catlin Group Ltd for about 2.79 billion pounds ($4.22
billion), giving the Dublin-based insurer and reinsurer a bigger
chunk of the Lloyd's of London market.
The offer of 388 pence in cash and 0.13 new XL share values
each Catlin share at about 715.3 pence - a premium of 8.3
percent to the stock's close on Thursday.
Shares in Catlin, the biggest syndicate on the Lloyd's
underwriting floor, were trading at 690 pence in late morning
business on the London Stock Exchange.
XL Group's shares were untraded before the bell in New York
after closing at $35.42 on Thursday. The company' shares fell as
much as 4 percent in December when news of its interest in
Catlin emerged but they have since recovered.
Catlin, which sells insurance for everything from flooding
to kidnapping and is also headquartered in Bermuda, will pay a
final dividend of 22 pence, reversing an earlier decision to
forego the payout after the approach from XL
Group.
At that time, XL Group - which has a market value of more
than $9 billion - had offered 2.53 billion pounds for Catlin.
"This bid both highlights the attractions of Lloyd's for
external players and increases the scarcity value for the
remaining companies," Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said
in a research note.
Incoming stricter capital rules for European insurers have
spurred deal activity in the industry.
Earlier this week, brokerage Westhouse Securities flagged
Novae Group Plc and Lancashire Holdings Ltd as
the next possible targets.
($1 = 0.6612 pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Ted Kerr)