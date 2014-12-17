Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Dec 17 Catlin Group Limited
* Possible offer
* Notes recent press speculation regarding company and movement in company's share price
* Confirms that it has received an approach from XL Group ("XL") on a possible combination of XL and Catlin
* Under indicative terms of possible offer, XL would acquire 100 pct of Catlin for consideration of 410 pence in cash and 0.130 shares of XL for each Catlin common share
* Confirms that it is in advanced negotiations regarding sale of its interest in Box Innovation Group Limited
* Under terms of possible offer, Catlin shareholders would not receive a final dividend for year ended Dec. 31 2014
* In event a sale is agreed on terms which generate surplus capital, any distribution of that surplus to Catlin shareholders would be in addition to indicative terms of possible offer
* Possible offer values each Catlin share at 699 pence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.