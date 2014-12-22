Dec 22 Catlin Group Limited
* Announces that its subsidiary, Catlin Insurance Company
Ltd. has entered into an agreement for sale of its investment in
Box Innovation Group Limited
* Sale to Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Company of Europe
Limited
* Aioi will acquire shares from CICL as well as other
shareholders and as a result of transaction will own 75.01 pct
of BIGL
* Cicl will receive cash proceeds of £85 million from sale
* Subject to relevant board approvals, company expects to
distribute to Catlin shareholders portion of these proceeds that
represents surplus capital arising from its investment in BIGL
* Details of any distribution will be announced following
board consideration in early January
* Catlin was advised on transaction by J.P. Morgan Cazenove
* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2015
