Dec 22 Catlin Group Limited

* Announces that its subsidiary, Catlin Insurance Company Ltd. has entered into an agreement for sale of its investment in Box Innovation Group Limited

* Sale to Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Company of Europe Limited

* Aioi will acquire shares from CICL as well as other shareholders and as a result of transaction will own 75.01 pct of BIGL

* Cicl will receive cash proceeds of £85 million from sale

* Subject to relevant board approvals, company expects to distribute to Catlin shareholders portion of these proceeds that represents surplus capital arising from its investment in BIGL

* Details of any distribution will be announced following board consideration in early January

* Catlin was advised on transaction by J.P. Morgan Cazenove

* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2015