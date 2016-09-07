Sept 7 TPG Growth, the growth-capital fund of
U.S. private equity firm TPG, said on Wednesday that it had
hired Mark Grabowski from mid-market investment firm L Catterton
as a partner to oversee consumer investments.
Grabowski had been a managing director at L Catterton, which
was formed earlier this year when buyout firm Catterton merged
with the private equity arm of luxury goods company LVMH Moet
Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.
Grabowski had worked at Catterton for a decade, managing
investments in fitness companies CorePower Yoga, Peloton and
Pure Barre, TPG Growth said in a statement.
Grabowski brings a deep knowledge of the consumer sector to
the fund, Bill McGlashan, founder and managing partner of TPG
Growth, said in an interview.
TPG Growth's investments include fast-growing consumer
brands, such as e.l.f. cosmetics, which recently filed
registration documents to go public, and snack maker Angie's,
the firm said.
Among the fund's roughly $7 billion in assets are stakes in
consumer technology companies such as homestay service Airbnb
and music streaming provider Spotify.
