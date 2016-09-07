Sept 7 TPG Growth, the growth-capital fund of U.S. private equity firm TPG, said on Wednesday that it had hired Mark Grabowski from mid-market investment firm L Catterton as a partner to oversee consumer investments.

Grabowski had been a managing director at L Catterton, which was formed earlier this year when buyout firm Catterton merged with the private equity arm of luxury goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.

Grabowski had worked at Catterton for a decade, managing investments in fitness companies CorePower Yoga, Peloton and Pure Barre, TPG Growth said in a statement.

Grabowski brings a deep knowledge of the consumer sector to the fund, Bill McGlashan, founder and managing partner of TPG Growth, said in an interview.

TPG Growth's investments include fast-growing consumer brands, such as e.l.f. cosmetics, which recently filed registration documents to go public, and snack maker Angie's, the firm said.

Among the fund's roughly $7 billion in assets are stakes in consumer technology companies such as homestay service Airbnb and music streaming provider Spotify. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)