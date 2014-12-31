CHICAGO Dec 31 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures posted their sixth consecutive yearly
gain, closing out 2014 up 23.2 percent bolstered by the smallest
herd in 63 years after several years of drought damaged corps.
Of the 19 commodities listed by the ThomsonReuters-
Jefferies CRB index, CME live cattle was the second strongest
performer for 2014 behind coffee, which was up 50.5 percent.
Several factors are driving cattle including severe drought
conditions that pushed feed costs to record highs, especially in
2012, said John Ginzel, an analyst with Chicago-based brokerage
firm Linn Group.
Expensive corn prompted aggressive herd liquidation, which
resulted in record-high beef and cattle prices, he said.
In November, slaughter-ready cattle reached an all-time high
of $174 per hundredweight (cwt).
November retail beef hit a record $6.30 per lb, up 6 cents
from the month before and 89 cents higher than a year ago, based
on U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
In December, Chicago Board of Trade corn was at $3.88 1/8
per bushel, down sharply from its $8.07 3/8 record high in
August 2012.
This year's bumper harvest brought down corn prices, but
rebuilding the herd is a long process because it takes at least
2 years to raise a calf to maturity before they are accepted by
meat packers such as Tyson Foods and Cargill
Inc..
Furthermore, replenishing cattle lost to years of drought
requires ranchers to hold back heifers and cows for breeding,
rather than sending them to packing plants, thereby prolonging
the rebuilding effort, said Ginzel.
Until then, the consequences of high beef and cattle prices
will linger throughout the upcoming year, with some of that
reduced production being mitigated by heavier cattle weights, he
said.
On Wednesday, CME cattle closed the day lower on year-end
profit taking.
(Editing by David Gregorio)