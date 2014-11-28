Nov 28 Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :

* On Thursday said it concluded the share capital increase option period with a 99.52% subscription for 496,981,663.50 euros

* Said 116,936,862 ordinary shares were subscribed, out of the maximum 117,500,880 ordinary shares offered

* Said the option rights not exercised would be offered on the Stock Exchange as of Dec. 1

