Taiwan stocks slightly down; cautious trading ahead of Fed decision

TAIPEI, March 15 Taiwan stocks were marginally down on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve statement due later in the day in which the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates. Local losses were in line with regional markets which also slipped as investors took profits before the U.S. central bank policy meeting that could signal how much monetary tightening to expect during the rest of the year, with an immediate rate hike fully pri