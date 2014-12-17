Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
MILAN Dec 17 Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli is in exclusive talks with Clessidra that would give the private equity firm a majority stake in the label, Clessidra said in a statement on Wednesday.
The companies have set a target to reach an accord by March 2015.
The fashion designer would remain a shareholder, while Clessidra Executive Vice President Francesco Trapani would become chairman of the Cavalli Group, the statement said. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
* Morgan Stanley reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mkDpyi) Further company coverage: