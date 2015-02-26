BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
MILAN Feb 26 Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli said on Thursday it was confident talks with private equity firm Clessidra for the sale of a majority stake in the Florentine group could be finalised as scheduled.
Cavalli and Clessidra in December announced they had started exclusive talks and had until March to reach an accord.
Cavalli said it had revenues of 209.4 million euros ($238 million) in 2014, up 4.2 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing