MILAN Feb 26 Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli said on Thursday it was confident talks with private equity firm Clessidra for the sale of a majority stake in the Florentine group could be finalised as scheduled.

Cavalli and Clessidra in December announced they had started exclusive talks and had until March to reach an accord.

Cavalli said it had revenues of 209.4 million euros ($238 million) in 2014, up 4.2 percent from a year earlier.

