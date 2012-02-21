MILAN Feb 21 Italian fashion house
Roberto Cavalli dismissed a report it was in talks with Russian
group Tashir, saying no steps had been taken towards a possible
sale.
"The Cavalli Group categorically denies ... having, or
having had, any contacts with Tashir, which it does not know, or
having started any pre-sale procedure with anyone," the designer
famous for its animal prints said in a statement on Tuesday.
Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday
that the Florentine group was looking at offers from foreign
investors, citing in particular Russian property developer
Tashir Group.
Founder Roberto Cavalli came close to selling a minority
stake in his group to Italian private equity fund Clessidra in
2009 but the deal fell apart. Like other Italian luxury groups,
the fashion house had been looking at fresh investments to fund
expansion.
Domestic peers Prada and Salvatore Ferragamo
listed respectively on the Hong Kong and Italian stock
markets last year, as they bet on fast-growing emerging markets
to boost sales.
The newspaper said the main hurdle towards a possible sale
would be the group's valuation, with the designer wanting a high
price for any stake he might sell.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)