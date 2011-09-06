* H1 net profit 2 mln euros, up 6.8 pct

* H1 EBITDA 12.6 mln euros, up 4.7 pct

* Plans two new flagship stores in Tokyo, Beijing in H2

MILAN, Sept 6 Strong exposure to fast-growing retail markets helped Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli improve profitability in the first half of the year, echoing a trend seen at luxury peers.

Travel shoppers and wealthy Asian buyers have helped luxury goods makers offset economic wobbles in Europe, where consumer confidence is slowing even in strong economies such as Germany.

Cavalli reported a 6.8 percent rise in first-half net profit to 2 million euros ($2.8 million) on Tuesday. Net sales were up 1.9 percent at 87.8 million euros.

Rivals such as Salvatore Ferragamo , PPR , LVMH and Burberry published record results last month.

Cavalli said in May that retail sales of its lavish animal prints dresses and leather bags would surge by as much as 30 percent this year, boosted by travel shoppers and strong demand from Asia.

The company did not provide full-year forecasts on Tuesday.

A more efficient retail network helped first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rise 4.7 percent to 12.6 million euros. The sales margin rose to 14.3 percent from 14 percent a year before.

Cavalli said it planned to open two new flagship stores in Tokyo and Beijing by the end of the year, as well as expanding stores in major shopping cities such as London and New York. (Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7097 Euro)