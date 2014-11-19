Nov 19 VTB Capital, the investment arm of
Russian lender VTB Bank, has ended talks to buy a
majority stake in the Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing three people familiar with
the matter.
The 73-year-old designer's valuation was seen as too high,
the Journal quoted one of the sources as saying. ( on.wsj.com/1uxwVeg
)
VTB Bank has been targeted by Western sanctions.
VTB Capital was expected to buy a 70 percent stake in the
Florentine company known for its colourful animal prints. The
stake was valued at 400 million euros ($501.72 million) as of
Oct. 8.
VTB Capital's exit would be another blow to the company,
which pulled out of a deal earlier this year with the London
buyout firm Permira after failing to agree on a valuation.
It then approached the Bahrain-based private equity company
Investcorp with price expectations of 18 times core earnings.
But Investcorp, which has owned Gucci in the past and
was also a bidder for the 20 percent stake in Versace, turned
Cavalli down.
Cavalli declined to comment while VTB Capital was not
immediately available for comment outside of regular business
hours.
($1 dollar = 0.7973 euro)
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; editing by
Matthew Lewis)