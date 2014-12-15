Dec 15 Caverion Oyj :
* Says provides building systems for SL's new bus depot in
Sweden
* Says has secured a contract with general contractor
Skanska Sverige to install heating, sanitation, ventilation, air
conditioning and sprinklers for sl's new Fredriksdal bus depot
in Stockholm
* Says work on site is already underway and will be
completed in 2017
* Says total value of contract is about 5.4 million euros
($6.71 million) and it includes project management and execution
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
