Dec 15 Caverion Oyj :

* Says provides building systems for SL's new bus depot in Sweden

* Says has secured a contract with general contractor Skanska Sverige to install heating, sanitation, ventilation, air conditioning and sprinklers for sl's new Fredriksdal bus depot in Stockholm

* Says work on site is already underway and will be completed in 2017

* Says total value of contract is about 5.4 million euros ($6.71 million) and it includes project management and execution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)