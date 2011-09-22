* Sees Q3 rev down 4-6 pct sequentially
* Says enterprise market has been weaker than expected
Sept 22 Chipmaker Cavium Networks Inc
slashed its third-quarter revenue projection to reflect lower
demand in the enterprise market, sending its shares down 11
percent after the bell.
The company, which counts Cisco Systems Inc ,
Juniper Networks Inc and Alcatel Lucent as
its customers, said it expects third-quarter revenue to fall 4-6
percent sequentially.
This implies revenue of $67.3-$68.7 million, compared with
the company's earlier forecast of $73-$74 million.
Analysts on an average are expecting third-quarter revenue
of $73.4 million.
Shares of the company fell 11 percent to $27.75 in extended
trade. They closed at $21.21 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
