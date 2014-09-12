Sept 12 Cavotec SA

* Says Bure invests 189 million Swedish crowns in Cavotec through a directed share issue

* Says subscription price is set at 26.50 crowns per share

* Says net proceeds, after deduction of stamp duty and transaction costs, will amount to about 187 million crowns

* Says the transaction will be completed before the end of Sept. 2014

* Ys deal will increase its issued share capital by chf 10,208,455 and will be completed before the end of Sept. 2014

* Says agreement with Bure Equity regards directed share issue of 7.1 million new shares, about 9.9 pct of number of Cavotec shares Source text for Eikon:

