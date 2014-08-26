BRIEF-Iselect says co-founder Damien Waller to retire
* Non-executive director and iselect co-founder, Damien Waller, will be retiring from board effective 31st of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 26 Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd :
* Dividend of 60.0 cents (2013: 55.0 cents) per share (gross), preference dividend of 490.0 cents per share (gross) for FY
* FY turnover up 4.5 percent to R5.39 billion
* FY Headline EPS falls 19.8 percent to 98.4 cents per share from 122.6 cents per share a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 Oil driller Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday due to higher costs, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
* Microsoft announces addition to board and quarterly dividend