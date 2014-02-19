JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd : * Says turnover up 7 percent to R 2,913,009,000 * Says H1 earnings per share 58.9 cents * Says H1 HEPS 59.1 cents * Net loss from operating activities R107 520 for 6 months to 31 December 2013 * Says profit for 6 month to 31 December 2013 from operating activities down 3.5 percent to R418,736,000 * Says preference dividend paid per share 45 cents * Says new year has started on an unhappy note * Says it is not possible to plan for or anticipate any growth in earnings.