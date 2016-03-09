(Adds details of the plea and charges throughout)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 9 Two units of Cayman National
Corporation Ltd pleaded guilty to U.S. charges on
Wednesday as part of a $6 million settlement of an investigation
into how the financial services firm helped Americans evade
paying taxes.
Cayman National Securities Ltd and Cayman National Trust Co
Ltd each pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to
conspiring with U.S. taxpayer clients to hide $130 million in
offshore accounts and evade paying taxes from 2001 to 2011.
In court, Cayman National CEO Stuart Dack said the
subsidiaries "engaged in this conduct knowingly and willingly
and were aware this conduct was wrong."
The case was the latest in a series brought by the U.S.
Department of Justice in a crackdown on offshore tax evasion by
wealthy Americans using undeclared accounts.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said the pleas by the
Cayman National units marked the first convictions of financial
institutions outside Switzerland for helping U.S. citizens evade
taxes.
As part of the plea agreement, Cayman National will be
required to provide prosecutors with client files. Bharara said
prosecutors were committed to making sure that people who evaded
paying taxes were held accountable.
"We will follow them no matter how far they go to hide their
accounts, whether it is Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, or some
other tax haven," he said in a statement.
Cayman National, which provides banking, trust and brokerage
services, previously disclosed the settlement with the Justice
Department, saying it cooperated in the probe.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Grant
McCool)