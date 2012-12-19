* Governor rejects ousted premier call to dissolve
parliament
* Says he is confident new premier will provide stability
* British territory will hold elections in May as scheduled
By Shurna Robbins
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec 19 The Cayman
Islands' governor appointed Deputy Premier Julianna
O'Connor-Connolly as premier of the British Caribbean territory
on Wednesday, refusing a request by the ousted premier to
dissolve parliament and call early elections.
O'Connor-Connolly, 51, succeeds McKeeva Bush, who was ousted
in a no-confidence vote of the legislature on Tuesday, a week
after his arrest on suspicion of corruption.
British-appointed Governor Duncan Taylor said he appointed
O'Connor-Connolly on the advice of a majority of lawmakers from
the ruling United Democratic Party, which holds nine seats in
the 15-member Legislative Assembly.
"I am satisfied that the Honorable Julianna
O'Connor-Connolly can form a stable, functioning government,"
Taylor said.
The Cayman Islands are a major financial center, offshore
home to more than half of the world's hedge funds, and a leading
global tax haven.
The governor said Bush had asked him to dissolve parliament
and call new elections but that "after careful consideration and
using my discretion as the Constitution entitles me to do," he
instead appointed O'Connor-Connolly as premier.
General elections are to take place as previously scheduled
on May 22 and O'Connor-Connolly planned to meet later on
Wednesday with her newly shuffled Cabinet.
"My colleagues and I are determined to move this country
forward in a united fashion with honesty and integrity and in
all-inclusive government," she told Reuters.
"We will continue to work on enhancing our relationship with
the United Kingdom and we are certainly going to make all
efforts to empower the people so that our modus operandi is one
of a consultative government."
O'Connor-Connolly was first elected to the legislature in
1996 and was a founding member of the United Democratic Party.
Bush, a veteran politician who became premier in 2009, has
lost his Cabinet post as minister of finance, tourism and
development but retains his seat in the legislature at least
until the next election.
Police arrested him on Dec. 11 as part of a corruption
investigation. He was released on bail until February, pending
the possible filing of criminal charges. Authorities declined to
give specific details of the investigation but said it included
allegations of theft and misuse of a government credit card.