By David French

DUBAI, Nov 1 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) will ask shareholders on Nov. 16 to approve a 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) rights issue, the Gulf state's third-largest lender by assets said on Tuesday.

The lender, which had announced on Sunday that it would seek approval for a capital increase of up to 17 percent, said in Tuesday's bourse filing that it intends to offer 58.8 million new shares at 25.5 riyals each.

That would equate to increasing total share capital to 3.85 billion riyals, representing an 18 percent capital hike, Reuters calculations show.

A source familiar with the matter said the discrepancy was due to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce only approving a lower offer share price because of market conditions, meaning more shares were needed to create the desired capital boost.

A spokesman for the ministry declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The Qatar exchange is down 2.2 percent year to date, part of a region-wide stagnation of stock markets as Gulf economies struggle against a backdrop of lower oil prices and reduced state and consumer spending.

CBQ's shares are 20.6 percent lower over the same period, although its stock price rose 2.1 percent on Tuesday to 36.45 riyals prior to the announcement on rights issue details.

The bank said that shareholders would be allowed to buy one new share for every 5.5 held but gave no indication when it hopes to launch the proposed issue.

Rights issues in the Gulf are usually offered at steep discounts to the market price to encourage subscription from the market's large proportion of retail investors.

The proposed CBQ issue is the second time this year that the bank has sought to raise its capital reserves, having sold a 2 billion riyal bond.

A number of Gulf banks have announced capital-boosting moves in recent months as economic growth slows and they look to prepare for looming global regulations requiring banks to beef up their reserves.

CBQ had a total capital adequacy ratio of 15.6 percent at June 30, according to a presentation on the bank's website, against a minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5 percent. ($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals)

(Additional reporting by Tom Finn in Doha; Editing by David Goodman/Mark Heinrich)