DUBAI, July 18 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) has obtained a $166 million, three-year loan from international banks for general corporate purposes, it said on Monday.

Seven lenders participated in the deal, with Mizuho Bank acting as sole co-ordinator, sole bookrunner and mandated lead arranger. Agricultural Bank of China, State Bank of India and Bank of Taiwan were also mandated lead arrangers; Gunma Bank and Shizuoka Bank were lead arrangers, while Fuyo General Lease was an arranger. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)