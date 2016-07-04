DUBAI, July 4 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) has appointed Joseph Abraham as chief executive, the Gulf Arab state's third-largest bank by assets said in a statement on Monday.

Abraham succeeds Abdulla Saleh al-Raisi, who has been promoted to adviser to the board of directors.

Before joining CBQ, Abraham was chief executive of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's Indonesia business since 2008, the statement added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)