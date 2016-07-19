DUBAI, July 19 Commercial Bank of Qatar
(CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by
assets, posted a 62.9 percent slump in second-quarter net
attributable profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' forecasts.
The bank earned a net profit attributable to equity holders
of 212.3 million riyals ($58.3 million) in the three months to
June 30, it said in a statement. That compares with a profit of
572.3 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.
The average of five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast
CBQ would make a quarterly profit of 339.5 million riyals.
CBQ posted a 64.7 percent drop in net profit for the period,
falling to 208.2 million riyals, from 589.1 million riyals in
the three months to June 30, 2015.
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)