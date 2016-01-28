BRIEF-United Arab Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 27.8 million dirhams versus 45.1 million dirhams year ago
DUBAI Jan 28 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 69.8 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, it said on Thursday.
The bank earned a net profit of 117 million riyals ($32.13 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 387 million riyals in the year earlier period.
CBQ earlier reported a net profit of 1.46 billion riyals in the year ending Dec. 31. That compares with a profit of 1.94 billion riyals a year ago, the bank said in a statement.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan)
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago