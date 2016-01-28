* Q4 net profit 117 mln riyals vs. 387 mln riyals yr-ago

* Secures 2 bln riyals via Tier 1 perpetual bond (Adds detail, MD quote, context)

DUBAI Jan 28 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 70 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, blaming slowing economic growth and high provisions by its United Arab Emirates unit.

CBQ is the last of the major Qatari lenders to report during what has been a mixed earnings season. Weaker growth in government spending and low oil prices are expected to hurt banks further in 2016.

The bank, which owns Alternatifbank in Turkey and holds a 34.9 percent stake in National Bank of Oman, earned a net profit of 117 million riyals ($32 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement. That compared with a profit of 387 million riyals in the year earlier period.

"Our financial results for the year were affected by slowing economic growth in our markets in addition to higher than average provisioning taken by our UAE associate," said Hussain al-Fardan, CBQ's vice chairman and managing director.

United Arab Bank, the UAE bank in which CBQ holds a 40 percent stake, swung to a 237.9 million dirham loss in the fourth quarter, it said this week, citing a rise in provisions.

CBQ said it had raised 2 billion riyals by placing a Tier 1 perpetual bond with a Qatari government entity. It did not name the entity.

Gulf banks have been scrambling to raise capital after a period of strong lending and as liquidity becomes less abundant due to the fall in oil prices.

CBQ reported a net profit of 1.46 billion riyals in the year ending Dec. 31. That compared with a profit of 1.94 billion a year earlier.

The bank's board recommended a cash dividend of 3 riyals per share. For 2014, it had recommended a cash dividend of 3.5 riyals per share and the issue of one bonus share for every 10 shares held.

($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Archana Narayanan and Mark Potter)