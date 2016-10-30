DUBAI Oct 30 Commercial Bank Of Qatar
(CBQ) plans to convene its shareholders to seek approval to
increase its capital, the Gulf state's third-largest bank by
assets said in a bourse statement on Sunday.
The capital increase, which still requires regulatory
approvals, will raise the bank's capital by up to 17 percent,
the statement added.
CBQ had a total capital adequacy ratio of 15.6 percent as of
June 30, according to a presentation on the bank's website,
against a minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5 percent.
