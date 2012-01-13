SYDNEY Jan 13 Commonwealth Bank of Australia plans to sell covered bonds in the Australian market, following its maiden offering of covered bonds that raised 1.5 billion euro in Europe earlier this month.

The bank said on Friday the issue was expected next week, marking the first covered bond issue by a top Australian bank in the local market.

CBA has mandated Citibank, HSBC, Westpac and its own institutional bank to arrange the offering.

Covered bonds are typically backed by residential mortgages that remain on the bank's books. Australia last year a was among the last developed nation to allow banks to sell covered bonds to protect depositors, who have the first claim on assets.

No other details were immediately available. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)