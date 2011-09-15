SYDNEY, Sept 16 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA) appointed several top executives on Friday,
including a key Credit Suisse dealmaker, highlighting
its efforts to acquire top talent under its new chief executive.
CBA appointed Robert Jesudason, most recently a top mergers
and acquisition banker for Credit Suisse in Hong Kong, to take
over as group head of strategy.
CBA's chief executive elect, Ian Narev, is himself a proven
dealmaker and his move to hire a top M&A banker could indicate
that CBA will increase its focus on takeover opportunities in
Asia.
The bank also picked Grahame Petersen has been appointed
group executive business and private banking.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)