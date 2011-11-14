(Adds details,)
* Q1 cash profit A$1.75 bln vs A$1.8 bln expected by
analysts
* Tier I cap 9.85 pct
* Says sustained rise in wholesale funding costs hurting
margins
SYDNEY, Nov 15 Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said on Tuesday its first-quarter cash profit
climbed 9.4 percent, almost in-line with forecasts, and joined
domestic rivals by warning that higher funding costs were
squeezing margins.
Australian lenders, like many of their Asian peers, have so
far defied concerns that they are vulnerable to contagion from
Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economic downturn, and have
together posted a record $25 billion in earnings in 2011.
But Australia's top home lender, which is now luring
customers by offering to beat interest rates of rivals in a bid
to maintain its position of making one in every four new
mortgages, said underlying group net interest margin slipped.
"Competitive intensity and sustained elevation in wholesale
funding costs continue to place pressure on margins," CBA said
in a statement.
CBA reported a cash profit of A$1.75 billion ($1.79
billion)in the three months to September. That compares with
A$1.6 billion reported a year ago and A$1.8 billion average
forecast of six analysts.
Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash
accounting items, is closely watched by investors.
CBA's quarterly update follows full-year earnings
announcement by rivals National Australia Bank, Westpac
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
The top four banks raise about $100 billion annually from
wholesale debt markets, primarily from Europe and the United
States, and are now replacing low cost funds raised before the
global financial crisis with funds carrying a margin 10 times
higher.
The rising cost of funds thanks to the instability in Europe
and falling loan demand is crimping profit growth and pushing
banks to cut costs to try and maintain earnings growth.
CBA has so far focussed on defending its mortgage market
share and expanding into business banking. It is also spending
over $1 billion to modernise its banking technology platform.
With the technology upgrade in its last leg, the naming of
deal maker and business bank head Ian Narev as chief executive
from December and hiring of a key M&A specialist from Credit
Suisse has led to speculation that the bank would try to step up
its presence in M&A.
CBA's rival ANZ has earmarked Asia for growth and analysts
expect CBA to come up with a similar strategy.
CBA said bad debt charges were A$256 million in the quarter,
and tier I capital, a measure of the bank's ability to absorb
losses, was at 9.85 percent at September 2011 down from 10.01
percent in June.
The Tier I ratio fell due to corporate lending growth,
higher levels of liquid assets and the impact of foreign
exchange, CBA said in a statement. The bank raised liquid
holdings by A$8 billion in the quarter to A$109 billion given
global economic instability.
CBA shares have fallen 1.8 percent so far this year,
outperforming the broader market and making it the second-best
performer among the top banks.
($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)