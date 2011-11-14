SYDNEY Nov 15 Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, the country's top home lender, on Tuesday
reported first-quarter cash profit rose 9.4 percent on falling
bad debt charges and said it was holding more liquid assets
given global economic instability.
Australia's second-largest lender, which is now luring
customers by offering to beat interest rates of rivals to
maintain its position of making one in every four new mortgages,
said underlying group net interest margins slipped as it raised
liquid holdings by A$8 billion ($8.2 billion) in the quarter to
A$109 billion.
The bank reported a cash profit of A$1.75 billion in the
three months to September. That compares with A$1.6 billion
reported a year ago and A$1.8 billion average forecast of six
analysts.
Australia's four major banks are reporting record profits
but with cost of funds rising amid falling loan demand there are
signs emerging that earnings growth is set to fall. ($1 = 0.980
Australian Dollars)
